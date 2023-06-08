...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of western Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following counties, in western Nebraska, Banner and
Scotts Bluff. In southeast Wyoming, Goshen and Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 845 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water
over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 544 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
La Grange and Harrisburg.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Benny Gallegos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Benny James Gallegos 1968-Benny "Ben" Gallegos, 54, of Springdale, Arkansas passed away May 29th, 2023. He was born October 17th, 1968. Ben was a train conductor with BNSF for many years as well as several other railroads across the country. He had a strong relationship with God; he was a skilled artist and avid woodworker. Ben was a friend to everyone he met. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His family meant the world to him. He loved to bring his family together through his cooking, laughter and his music. Ben leaves to cherish his memory: his wife and love of his life Sandra Gallegos; his parents Armand and Vera Gallegos; his siblings Manuel Gallegos, Armand Gallegos, Allan Gallegos, Cinda Maestas, Paul Vigil and Vanessa Garcia; his children Joseph Jacquez, Chelsea Trump, Ethan Gallegos, Matthew Jacquez, Samuel Moody; and his 15 grandchildren. Online Obituary: Memorial Funeral Home, Springdale, AR; https://www.memfuneral.com/ 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Benny Gallegos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.