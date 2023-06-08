Benny James Gallegos

 

Benny James Gallegos 1968-Benny "Ben" Gallegos, 54, of Springdale, Arkansas passed away May 29th, 2023. He was born October 17th, 1968. Ben was a train conductor with BNSF for many years as well as several other railroads across the country. He had a strong relationship with God; he was a skilled artist and avid woodworker. Ben was a friend to everyone he met. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His family meant the world to him. He loved to bring his family together through his cooking, laughter and his music. Ben leaves to cherish his memory: his wife and love of his life Sandra Gallegos; his parents Armand and Vera Gallegos; his siblings Manuel Gallegos, Armand Gallegos, Allan Gallegos, Cinda Maestas, Paul Vigil and Vanessa Garcia; his children Joseph Jacquez, Chelsea Trump, Ethan Gallegos, Matthew Jacquez, Samuel Moody; and his 15 grandchildren. Online Obituary: Memorial Funeral Home, Springdale, AR; https://www.memfuneral.com/ 2023

