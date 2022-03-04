...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 PM MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...East Platte County...Laramie County to include
Wheatland...Chugwater...Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
To plant a tree in memory of Dale Gallegos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Dale Gallegos 1955-2022 Dale Gallegos, 66, passed away on March 2, 2022, in Cheyenne surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 24, 1955, in Cheyenne and was a lifelong resident of the city. Dale retired from Frontier Refinery where he began his career as a pipefitter and ended it as a project manager. Besides devoting his off-work time to his children and grandchildren, he spent over 20 years coaching girls' softball and boys' baseball. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Valdez Gallegos; daughters, Lisa Gallegos (Brian) and Jenna Sargent (Brennan); grandchildren, Janessa Gallegos, Andraya Gallegos, Davion Manzanares, Arianna Sargent, and Aspen Sargent; the greatest mother-in-law ever, Florida Valdez; siblings, Mark Gallegos (Mary), Theresa Sandoval (Eddie), Sarah Tate, Bonnie Riedel (Charlie), and Manuel Gallegos (Rhonda) along with an enormous extended family. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Guadian Gallegos and Jose Federico Gallegos; and a brother, Stephen Gallegos. Funeral Liturgy will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, at St. Mary's Cathedral. Interment to follow at Olivet Cemetery. Reception to follow interment at the Kiwanis Community House. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
