...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Saturday. Strongest winds for Cheyenne
may occur between midnight and 6 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE
WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FWZ 430 THROUGH 437...
...TODAYS RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG, GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 430 THROUGH 437...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Saturday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday morning through
Saturday evening.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 20 to 25 MPH, gusts between 35
to 40 mph Saturday.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 5 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, very low relative humidity, and warm temperatures
can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Lillian Gallion as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.