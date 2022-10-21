Lillian Elizabeth Gallion

 

1919-2022 Lillian Elizabeth Gallion, 103, of Cheyenne died October 19. Lillian was born in Chanute, KS on September 25, 1919. To view full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

