Christopher George Garcia 1980-2020 Christopher George Garcia, 39, of Cheyenne, died on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Cheyenne. He was born on October 17, 1980 in Cheyenne. Chris was a metal stud framer at CCO Interiors. He enjoyed all sports, umpiring, karaoke, the Denver Broncos, and spending all of his other free time with family and friends. He is survived by his children, Alexis Garcia and Nicholas Smith; his parents, Martha Rizzuto and George Garcia; siblings, Marshell Rizzuto, Epi Hernandez, Victoria Garcia, George Garcia Jr., Sheree Lopez, and Isaac Garcia. Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents Leonard and Leah Rizzuto, grandfather Frank Garcia, and brother Lewis Garcia. Remote private family services only will take place. To view the live webcast of the service please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com at 5:00 p.m., on Friday, May 22, 2020. A ceremony of life will be held for all friends and family at north Lion's park on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Friends may contribute to the "in Loving Memory of Chris Garcia" Go Fund Me that is posted on his Facebook page.
