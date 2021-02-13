Joseph Edward "Ed" Garcia 1932-2021 Joseph "Ed" Garcia, 88, of Cheyenne, was called to his heavenly home on February 7, 2021. He was born October 29, 1932 in Wagon Mound, New Mexico. Ed was an Air Force veteran and retired with 34 years of Civil Service as a cook/base supply technician at F.E Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He is survived by his children, Eddie, Steve, Anna Maria, and Jeff Garcia and Monica Rhoades; their mother, Dolores Garcia (Ramirez); 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Irene Vasquez, Theresa Garcia, Henrietta Attencio, Stella Martinez, and Andy Garcia and numerous relatives. He was preceded by his son, Robert L. "Bobby" Garcia; his parents, Juan and Fidelia Garcia; siblings, Viola Solano, Lucille Gomez, Charlie Garcia, Frank Garcia, Monie Roybal and Tony Garcia. Edward's faith in Jesus Christ inspired many. Because of his immense love and gift for service, he has blessed numerous lives and is deeply loved. He was considered a "holy man" by his children who have expressed great appreciation and love for him. Ed has made the world a better place and will be deeply missed, yet we know he is whole again and shining bright in his heavenly home. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, February 20, 2:00 p.m., at Calvary Chapel, 9209 Ridge Road, Cheyenne.