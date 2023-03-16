Reloy Garcia 1937-Reloy Garcia, beloved father and husband, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of March 14th at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, MD, after fighting cancer to a draw. He is survived by his wife Milly Garcia, whose love he shared for over forty years and whose hand he held as he departed, by his brother, Eddie, of Wyoming, and by his children: John Garcia of Phoenix, Arizona, Paul Garcia of Woodbridge, Connecticut, Christian Garcia of Bennington, NE, Alex Garcia of Baltimore, MD, Philip Garcia of Omaha, NE, and Elizabeth Miller, also of Omaha. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, from whom he derived special joy: Jordan, Jude, Jonas, Lucy, Harry, Abigail, and Wesley. Reloy was born October 13th, 1937, and taught literature at Creighton University in Omaha, NE for over thirty years. He was an inventive, engaging instructor, mentor and advisor to many students, and was especially fulfilled to take students to Dublin, Ireland over several consecutive summers to teach at Trinity College. In retirement, he was made Professor Emeritus. He took great pleasure in watching historical documentaries, playing chess with his children, and in poetry, composing many poems himself, including a book of villanelles. He enjoyed listening to jazz and zarzuelas, collecting Asian artwork, and reading, especially the works of William Shakespeare. In death he was preceded by his siblings, William, Rudy, Ruben, Albert, and Gloria, as well as his parents, Elvira and Facundo, each of whom was often on his mind at the close of his life. He will be remembered for his devotion to family, his deep compassion for those less fortunate than he, his humor, and the courage with which he spent his final days. In accordance with Reloy's wishes, no funeral services will be held, but donations to Gilchrist Hospice in his honor are welcome, and can be made at https://gilchristcares.org. 2023
