Robert L. (Bobby) Garcia 1957-2021 Robert L. (Bobby) Garcia passed away from Leukemia on January 7, 2021. He was born January 11, 1957 in Ft. Collins, Colorado; however, Cheyenne has always been his home. Bobby is survived by his wife, Carmen; children, Aaron, Justin, Natalie, and Jeremy Garcia; granddaughter, Gia; siblings, Eddie, Steve, Anna Maria, and Jeffery Garcia, and Monica Rhoades; parents, Joseph Edward (Ed) Garcia and Dolores Garcia (Ramirez); and numerous other relatives. Bob was an Army veteran, athlete, humorist, singer, Denver Bronco's fan, great cook, lover of old movies, Medjugorje Bosnia Missionary, lover of the Blessed Mother/Rosary, attended daily mass, and was an "overcomer" who inspired many others to transform as we are all work in progress. Vigil for the Deceased will be Thursday, 4:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel and Funeral Liturgy will be Friday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral. Cremation will follow. WE LOVE YOU ETERNALLY BOBBY. RISE ON THE WINGS OF EAGLES, PRECIOUS ONE...SHINE LIKE THE SON
