Rudy Garcia 1948-2022 Robert "Rudy" Garcia (74) of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on December 19, 2022. Rudy was the adopted son of his grandparents, Mary and Pedro Campos. His childhood was lovingly spent with aunts, uncles and a countless number of cousins. He attended the University of Wyoming and worked as an engineer at the Union Pacific for 47 years. He was a proud military veteran. There was nothing Rudy liked more than listening to good music, breakfast with his retired railroad buddies and taking his beloved dogs for long walks. But, Rudy's greatest love was his family. He spent his entire life caring for his loved ones. Rudy is survived by is wife, Melissa and his two children, Peter and Sandra. His son-in-law, Jason, his grandson Hudson. He is also survived by his sisters, Mary and Patty, nieces Ariana (Zak), Amber, Danielle, Joud, and nephew, Zade. His aunt Bea and still a countless number of cousins. Services for Rudy will be held on Thursday, December 29 at 2:00pm at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes, located at 1900 19th Street in Cheyenne. Reception immediately following at The Gathering Place. To send the family condolences, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
