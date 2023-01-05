Tiodorita Marie "Tita" (Sanchez) Garcia 1956-2022 Tiodorita "Tita," Garcia passed away at Davis Hospice after losing her courageous battle to Cancer. Tita was born on January 19, 1956 to Gilfredo and Mary Bessie Sanchez. Tita was the most positive and loving person anyone could have meet. She battled many years with health issues and she never let it get her down or stop her from living life. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was always teaching her grandkids life skills and giving them advice. Tita is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Charles Garcia; her daughter, Victoria Garcia Ingleby ( Daniel Valdez), her daughter Pamela (Gabriel) Perea; her grandchildren, Taylor Perea, Alexander Ingleby, Payten Perea, Alexis Ingleby and Justin Valdez; her sisters, Stella Trujillo, Alice (Brent) Grella; brothers, Joseph (Diane) Sanchez, Paul (Frances) Sanchez; sister-in-law, Genevieve (James) Mork; brothers-in-law, David (Sandra) Garcia and Michael Starkey; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her "adopted," daughter Jessica Ramos, who took very good care of her while in Hospice. She is preceded in death by her parents Gilfredo Sanchez and Mary Sanchez Bartow; brothers Norbert and Philip Sanchez; sister, Nora Starkey; and her mother-in-law, Alice Garcia. Visitation will be Monday, 9-4, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Vigil for the Deceased will be Monday, 5:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomksy Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with burial to follow in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. To send the family condolences, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
