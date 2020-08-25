Julie Ann Gardea

 

1980-2020 Julie Ann Gardea, 40, of Cheyenne died August 22. She was born on June 21, 1980 in Cheyenne. Visitation will be Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Services will be Friday, 10:00 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. A reception will follow the interment services at The Gathering Place. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Julie Gardea as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus