Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD SNOWFALL AND VERY COLD TEMPERATURES EXPECTED LATE THIS WEEKEND AND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK... A STRONG COLD FRONT IS EXPECTED TO MOVE SOUTH ACROSS THE AREA ON SATURDAY. ALONG WITH THE COLDEST TEMPERATURES SO FAR THIS SEASON, WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW IS FORECAST BEGINNING SATURDAY AFTERNOON NORTH OF INTERSTATE 80, AND TOWARDS LATE SATURDAY EVENING ALONG THE INTERSTATE 80 CORRIDOR. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL GENERALLY BE LIGHT TO LOCALLY MODERATE OUTSIDE OF THE MOUNTAINS. IN THE MOUNTAINS, SOME MUCH NEEDED SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED WITH 6 TO 12 INCHES OF SNOW ACCUMULATION. SLICK AND SNOW PACKED ROADWAYS CAN BE EXPECTED BEGINNING LATE SATURDAY AFTERNOON ACROSS SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA WHICH WILL LIKELY RESULT IN TRAVEL IMPACTS THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED BELOW ONE MILE AT TIMES IN SNOW AND SOME PATCHY FOG. MONITOR NOAA WEATHER RADIO FOR THE LATEST INFORMATION...FORECASTS...AND WARNINGS.