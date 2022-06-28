Evelyn R. Garrido 1937-2022 Evelyn R. Garrido, 85, of Cheyenne, died on June 26, 2022 in Cheyenne. She was born on January 10, 1937 in Mora, New Mexico. She lived in Cheyenne from 1947 until she married Airman Raymond Garrido on September 22, 1954. Her family lived in Japan from 1970 until 1974, and in 1979 Evelyn moved back to Cheyenne, with her family, when Raymond retired from the Air Force. While in Japan, Mrs. Garrido was a member, along with her husband, Raymond, of the Latin American Club in which she was an editor of their newspaper. She was in several bowling leagues in Japan, California and Cheyenne. Evelyn was an avid crafter but enjoyed crocheting the most. She loved to go gambling with her siblings and after retiring, traveling with Raymond in their RV. She is a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, taught Sunday School in Japan and made monthly donations to The Wounded Warriors Foundation. She is survived by eight children, Theresa Hinson, Vickie (Benjamin) Sanchez, Stella (Randolph) Taylor, Rose (Stu) Harrington, Judith (Danny) Alcon, Raymond (Barbara) Garrido, Richard (Vicki) Garrido and Joey (Tammi) Hernandez: 20 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren, one sister, Dora Sanchez and five brothers, Abe Rivera, Fidencio Rivera, Gerald Rivera, George Rivera and Lawrence Rivera and one brother-in-law Charles Garcia. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Garrido, son-in-law, Steven Hinson and great-granddaughter, Elijah Hinson, her parents Elias and Victoria Rivera, one brother, Frankie Rivera, two sisters Alice Garcia and Cleo Lucero, and brother-in-law Ted Lucero. Funeral Liturgy will be Friday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. To send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com