Marilyn Ann Garrity 1934-2022 In fond memory of Marilyn Ann Garrity, age 88, of Fort Collins, Colorado, Marilyn passed away peacefully, surrounded by many of her loved ones on Sunday, May 1st, 2022. Marilyn was born in Denver, CO on April 21st, 1934 to Arthur and Rosemary Hamilton. Marilyn was the beloved wife of 51 wonderful years to Ed and later the beloved companion to Theodore. Marilyn was the loving mother to Kelli (Victor) Glaze, John (Scott McGarrity) Garrity, and her cat, Molly. Marilyn was also a dear sister to Roberta Hanlon, Dr. William Hamilton, Janice Hamilton, and Patricia Snyder. Marilyn was the very proud grandmother of Jennifer Haggard, Abbey (Toney) Wilson, and Sierra (Cody) Briggs. Marilyn was also an adoring great-grandmother to Christopher Baker, Devin Darco, Dominic Giron, Laila Giron, Mason Giron, Guillermo Castro, Constantine Wilson, Dezmond Wilson, Kyira Wilson, Beau Briggs, and Everleigh Briggs. Marilyn graduated from St. Mary's High School in Cheyenne, WY in 1955. Afterwards, Marilyn ventured off to Nursing School at St. Joseph's in Denver. She later became the Director of Nursing at Four Seasons in Fort Collins and held that position for many years. In retirement, Marilyn continued her passion for helping others employed as a receptionist with Centre Health and Rehab. It was here she was able to continue being of assistance to those in need. Marilyn was the life of every gathering, bringing people together. Marilyn truly embraced her role as the "glue of the family". Marilyn was always a gracious host and loved entertaining in her home. Marilyn enjoyed a busy lifestyle dressed to the nines. In addition, she loved traveling, her flare for fashion, shopping, theater, decorating, crafts, socializing, family events, meeting with friends, and dining out. Marilyn was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband Edward Garrity, her parents, her two grandchildren Jace and Kyron Wilson, her niece Dr. Terri Hanlon-Baker, and her cat, Mitzi. A memorial service and Celebration of Life for Marilyn will be held Saturday, May 21st at 11:00 AM at Allnutt Funeral Service - Drake Road Chapel, 650 W. Drake Rd., Ft. Collins, Colorado 80526 with a luncheon to follow. Her final resting place will be right beside her loving husband Ed at Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flower, donations may be made to: Animal Friends Alliance, 2321 E. Mulberry Street, Suite 1, Fort Collins, CO 80524.
To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Garrity as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.