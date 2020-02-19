Gayle Vernon Worth, 83, of Cheyenne passed away Feb. 16 in Cheyenne.
He was born Aug. 14, 1936, in Lincoln, Neb., to Harry and Matilda Worth. He married Margaret Diane Ferguson in 1978 in Omaha, Neb. He was a truck driver for Trans-Con and Consolidated Freightways. He had served in the U.S. Navy Reserves, and was a former member on AmVets Post 10 and American Legion Post 6.
He is survived by his children, Kristie Wainscott of Bedford, Iowa, and Mark Worth of Omaha; grandchildren, Michael Bland of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Patrick Beahm and Aleigh (Jeff) Beaman of Bedford, Iowa, and Logan Worth and Austin Worth of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Willow Bland, Brooke Beaman and Camryn Beaman; and former wife, Carol Ann Worth-Mohn.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with interment to follow in Beth El Cemetery.
Those who wish may contribute to Cheyenne Animal Shelter in Gayle’s memory.
Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
This is a paid obituary.