Gene Harbinson, 74, of Cheyenne passed away peacefully March 15 in Cheyenne.
He was born Nov. 13, 1945, in Burlington, Wash.
Gene was a U.S. Navy veteran of 27 years and did three tours in Vietnam. He also did two tours to Midway Island.
He is survived by his three children, Harold Harbinson, Tammara Wyatt and Penny Duval; his seven grandchildren, Matthew, Joshua and Angela Harbinson, David Harbinson, Kristina Eitniear and Kearsty Wyatt, and Robert Bryant; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Lynnie.
Services are postponed until a later date.
