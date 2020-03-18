Georgina “Gina” Deon Wilson, 34, of Cheyenne embraced the light March 10 in Aurora, Colo.
To the delight of our lives, she was born May 19, 1985, in Cheyenne.
Gina sprinkled her contagious laughter across Wyoming while living in Laramie, Casper, Cheyenne and Sheridan.
Gina is survived by her best friend and the love of her life, Timothy Benson, who has devotedly been by her side for the past eight years; the light of her life, son, Landon Rae Edward Benson; beautiful stepdaughter, Hannah Lynn Benson; her “bestie” and partner in crime, grandmother, Charlotte Ellis; aunt, Cheri Rae Casey; her favorite boy, cousin, Connor James Casey; sister, Cierra Hall and her in-laws; and several adored nieces, nephews and cousins, all of Cheyenne.
She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Donna Lou Wilson; her father, George Edward Gier; and grandfather, John “Papa Skippy” Wilson.
She treasured her lifelong friend, Holly Wright, who has offered love and support over the years, along with dear friends, Dorothy, Christine, Jessica and Laura, among many others, including pets, Stevie, Doug and Walter, who brought daily joy and comfort.
Gina’s gracious strength motivates us all to be more mindful of our attitude toward life. She chose joy and love through suffering, and her light surrounds us. Her outrageous sense of humor and unique fashion sense set her apart from the mundane, and she loved as fiercely as she fought.
In lieu of flowers, contributions for her family to honor her memory can be made at First Interstate Bank, Georgina Wilson Memorial Fund.
Cremation has taken place. Arrangements for a celebration of life will be released at a future date.
