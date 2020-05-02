Gerald Moberly

Gerald “Jerry” David Moberly, 61, loving father and grandfather, passed away April 28.
Jerry was born Feb. 5, 1959, in Greybull to Harry and Donna (Bruce) Moberly. He graduated from Worland High School in 1978. On Oct. 6, 1979, he married Martha Wolfrum. Together they had three daughters and a son.
Jerry was a hard worker who began his career with Moberly Asphalt, later working for Washakie Oil Company before opening Frontier Photo Express during the 80s. He then worked at Crown Cork & Seal before transitioning to a role as property manager at WERCS in Cheyenne.
Jerry’s true passion was the work he did for Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD), devoting many years to the event first as a volunteer, then a member of the HEELS committee and most recently was named Grounds Chairman for CFD.
Jerry was a gentle soul who always had a smile on his face and was the first to lend a hand. He will be greatly missed!
Jerry was preceded in death by his son Asa, and his father, Harry. He is survived by his mother, Donna; daughters, Paige (Tsivell), Tara and Bailey; his siblings, Jim, Bob, Sheri and Rose; his former wife, Martha; and his grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family, along with his dear friends in the Cheyenne Frontier Days community.
No service is scheduled at this time. Memorial donations in memory of Jerry may be made to the Cheyenne Frontier Days Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 2097 Cheyenne, WY 82003.
