Edward F. "Frank" Gerstenkorn 1941-2021 Edward F. (Frank) Gerstenkorn of Cheyenne recently died. Frank was born to Silverina Quint and Edward John Gerstenkorn only three days before the outbreak of hostilities in World War II. Growing up during the war, Frank was the embodiment of service to his country, his community, his family and his friends. After basic training and aircraft mechanic technical school, Frank was sent to Kirtland Airforce Base in Albuquerque New Mexico. There Frank met Ruth Larson. They married in the base chapel and both children were born in the base hospital. Service was a part of Frank's DNA. He served in the US Army, Coast Guard, Air Force, and Army Guard. He was most associated with the Air Force, spending 31 years serving his country. In 1969 and 1970, Frank completed a combat tour as a flight engineer in Vietnam. Frank flew in and maintained a C-123 Caribou, taking supplies to outposts and evacuating American soldiers to safety. Leaving the Air Force, Frank continued to serve the community as a deputy sheriff in Solano County California, where he retired. While serving his community, he started a small business serving the gun enthusiast, buying, selling and repairing guns. Frank's wife, Ruth died in 2001. Frank married his second wife, Patrice Gapen of Cheyenne in 2008. They operated Guns and Gear in Cheyenne until 2017. Frank is survived by his wife, Patrice and her family, son, Vince; and daughter, Donna; son-in-law, James Weaver; and three grandsons, Carl, Corbin and Michael Weaver; brother, Michael and his wife Sherry; sister-in-law Sherry. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Robert and nephew, Steven. A memorial of Frank's life will be on December 1, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, with military honors.
