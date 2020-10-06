Betty Gertie

 

1929-2020 Betty Gertie, 91, of Cheyenne died October 2. Betty E. Gertie, 91, of Cheyenne, WY, passed away on October 2, 2020 in Cheyenne. She was born July 20, 1929 in Darien, IL. Cremation will take place with no viewing or services.

