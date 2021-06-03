Paul Howard Gertsch 1948-2021 Paul Howard Gertsch, 73, of Cheyenne, died on Monday, May 31, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born on May 20, 1948 in Fort Collins, Colorado and graduated Harrison High School in 1966. Paul was a general contractor in the construction of hundreds of homes in Northern Colorado, Rock Springs and Cheyenne. He was active in Wyoming and Laramie County Homebuilders Association, serving as its president for several years and the Laramie County Volunteer Fire Department for fifteen years, serving as its chief for seven years. He was involved in Frontier Days, serving as the parade chair for several years. Most recently, Paul was active in Cheyenne Hills Church and helped with construction of the Barn building and remodel of the kid's area. He loved fishing, boating and Wednesday morning coffee with his many good friends. Paul is survived by his wife Jeanne; his daughters, Gretchen Minazumi, Tanya Paige and Heather Yowell; his sisters, Karen Caruana and Susan Ferguson; and by Jeanne's children, Jerrie Weinrich, Cindy Snyder, Brandon Lackey and Cassidy Lackey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Clifford Gertsch. Paul had a profound impact on the community through his many professional and civic efforts, along with the extensive network of friends and partners that he served over the years. He was a champion at bringing people together to accomplish great things. He was a trustworthy voice of reason and everyone considered him a friend. Most importantly, Paul was a good, kind, and loving man. He committed his life to Christ in later years and was deeply committed to his faith God. His family will miss him dearly. Services will be Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Cheyenne Hills Church. To send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
