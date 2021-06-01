Paul Howard Gertsch
1948-2021 Paul Howard Gertsch, 73, of Cheyenne died May 31. He was born on May 20, 1948 in Colorado. Services will be announced. To view the full obituary and receive service updates, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

