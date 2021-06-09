1933-2021 Theodore Charles "Ted" Gertsch, 87, of Cheyenne died June 6. He was born on December 3, 1933 in Holyoke, Colorado. A small family/friend service (per Ted's wishes) will be held at Cheyenne Hills Church. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
