Betty L. Giffin

 

1928-2021 Betty L. Giffin, 93, of Cheyenne died April 1. She was born on February 13, 1928 in Greeley, CO to Roy and Twila Willcox. For additional information, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Giffin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus