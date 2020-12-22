Joe E. Gilbert 1937-2020 On December 18th, 2020, Joe E. Gilbert passed away. He is survived by his wife, Violet, his daughter Judy, and son-in-law Terry, his younger brother Jim, seven granddaughters, one grandson, and three great grandchildren. He was a jack of all trades and an amazing mechanic. He lived a long and memorable life, always taking care of his family with love and strength. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 from 5:30 PM to 6 PM at 705 Sunridge Drive in Cheyenne, WY.

To plant a tree in memory of Joe Gilbert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus