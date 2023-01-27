Sharon Joyce Gilbert 1952-2023 Sharon Joyce Gilbert 70, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed Tuesday January 24 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 17, 1952, in Wheatland Wyoming. Upon her graduation from High School, she went to Cosmetology School in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She later worked and retired from the State of Wyoming. Sharon loved her family immensely and was very compassionate and giving to all she knew. There was a special place in her heart for her grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and they loved their GiGi dearly. She enjoyed helping anyone in need, and always gave more than she took. Her hobbies included horseback riding, enjoying the great outdoors and spending time with family and friends. She was instrumental in forming the equestrian group "The Foxy Trotters" and would perform regularly in parades and during Cheyenne Frontier Days. Sharon was a member of the Kiwanis Club, as well as many others. She had numerous accomplishments and touched a countless number of lives. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Shelley (Vince) Lucero; son, Kevin (Emma) Salas; grandchildren, Vance (Danielle) Lucero, Tavae' (Lorenzo) Hurtado, Abree Lucero, Kami Ryan, Krue Salas; two great grandchildren Lorenzo and Love' Hurtado; sister, Diana Martin. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Helen Gilbert; brothers, William (Bill) Gilbert, Newton Thorne, Robert Thorne; and grandson, Vincent Lucero Jr. Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
