Jeannine K Gile 1928-2021 Jeannine K Gile died June 5, 2021. She is survived by her children: Fred Gile (Cyndi) of Fort Collins, CO. Nannette Gile-Senseney (Robert) of Cheyenne, WY. Harold Gile (Maz Trieste) of Saratoga Springs, NY. Jody Gardiner (Henry) of Greenwood Village, CO. Lou Larsen (John) of Cheyenne and Elk Mountain, WY. Mrs Gile is also survived by six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Other family members are her sister Zoe Goodblanket of Colorado Springs, CO and four nieces and two nephews. Mrs Gile was a Civil Service retiree. She was affiliated with St.Mary's Cathedral, Wyoming Historical Society, Volksmarchers, Diocese of Cheyenne Bishop's Guild and the initial committee of the Cheyenne Christmas Parade. A Mass will be celebrated for Mrs Gile on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 5:15 pm at the Cathedral of St. Mary's in Cheyenne. No flowers please. Donations may be made to St.Mary's Funeral Ministry or to the Bishop's Guild Scholarship Fund.