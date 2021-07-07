Fred Girany 1948-2021 Aldo "Fred" Girany, Jr. was called home to Heaven on July 1, 2021 at the Cheyenne VAMC in Cheyenne, Wyoming at the age of 73. Fred was born on April 2, 1948, in Kemmerer, Wyoming to Aldo F Girany, Sr. and Sarah M. Dobnik. He graduated from Kemmerer High School in 1968 and attended college for a short time in Salt Lake City, UT before he was Drafted into the US Army as a Private E1 and was sent to Fort Bliss, TX for BasicTraining. After completing Basic Training, he was sent to Vietnam and was assigned to the 179th Aviation Company in Pleiku Vietnam as a Helicopter Gunner and honorably served his country from October 6, 1968 to November 3, 1969, then returned to Kemmerer, Wyoming to join his wife Linda and daughter Jona and begin a lifelong career in the Army at Fort Eustis, VA on November 11, 1969. He married his high school sweetheart, Linda L. Hunzie on September 2, 1968 in Kemmerer, Wyoming at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. After being stationed at several military bases throughout the US and completing a tour to Wurzburg and Mainz, Germany, Fred retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 from Fort Campbell, KY with his wife Linda and daughter Hannah and moved to Laramie, Wyoming on December 31, 1994. Fred began working for Service Master at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Fred and Linda decided to move to Cheyenne to be closer to the family and he started working in Contracting for Warren AFB then began his final career in Contracting with the Rocky Mountain Consolidated Contracting Center for the Cheyenne VAMC as a Contracting Specialist. Military Veterans held a special place in Fred's heart and life as he worked hard to ensure our Veterans were given the best of facilities for their treatment. Fred loved spending time with his family and never missed an opportunity to go camping, hunting, fishing, or travel with them. He encouraged each of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren to be the best they can and to never underestimate themselves as they can achieve anything they set their minds to. We are forever grateful for our dad/grandpa/ great grandpa for teaching us how to live life and enjoy each day as tomorrow is never guaranteed. If we could be half the person he was, we would all be better people. Fred is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda L. Girany; his children , Jona K. Jackson (Kenneth Paintin), Christopher A. Girany (Jill Girany), and Hannah M. Imbrogno (Richard Imbrogno) of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Amanda Siens (Timothy Hudson), and Justin Siens (Jamie Siens) of Dayton Ohio, Eleanor Jackson, Johnny Girany of Cheyenne, SPC James Jackson of Fort Meyer, VA, Gabriel Jackson, Shelby Imbrogno, Anthony Imbrogno, Sophia Girany, and Paxton Girany all of Cheyenne; great grandchildren, Melody Arnold of Cheyenne, Karsin Siens, Calvin Hudson of Dayton, OH, Delilah Evans of Cheyenne, Keegan Siens, Oliver Hudson and Koda Siens all of Dayton, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aldo F. Girany, Sr. and Sarah M Dobnik; Stepfather, Rudy Dobnik; and brother, Michael L. Girany. A Memorial with full Military Honors will be held on July 12, 2021 at 11am at King of Glory Lutheran Church at 8806 Yellowstone Rd., Cheyenne, WY. Pastor Mark Maas will officiate the ceremony and Cindy Anderson will play the music. The family would like to thank the entire ICU staff at the Cheyenne VAMC. We are requesting that in lieu of flowers, any donations to please be sent to the Cheyenne VAMC attention ICU Department
+2
+2
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.