Darrell Girard 1942-2020 Darrell J. Girard, 78, of Cheyenne, passed June 28, 2020, at home. He was born in Long Beach, CA, June 17, 1942, to Eva E. and Lewis Albert Girard (both deceased) and raised with sisters Rochelle (Stanley) Cox and Marsha (Don) Minert. Survived by his ex-wife of 45 years Judith Girard WhiteFace of Cheyenne; and three of his four children- Sean of Greeley, CO; Shelley of Three Forks, MT; and Steven of Cheyenne; Scott E Girard (deceased); two grandchildren, Travis Girard (deceased) and Joseph Garcia of Casper. Darrell was an avid motorcyclist, Master Machinist, Master Mechanic, and Master Trap Shooter. He could tell you what was wrong with your car if you mimicked the noise over the phone, then make you the tool to fix it. He was loved and will be sorely missed. RIP Dad. Donations in his name may be sent to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Small Businesses Heart of Cheyenne goes out with a bang
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne resale mart to close Sept. 30
- Health department highlights businesses doing well
- Officials confirm third death in Laramie County related to COVID-19
- Laramie County eyes a “normal” school year amid COVID-19 spike
- Cheyenne residents find ways to celebrate Fourth of July amid pandemic
- Bohemian Metals seeking accountability in construction-caused sewage issues
- McCormick report confirms culture of bigoted bullying, inadequate staff response
- After criticism of process, state leaders approve bid to buy Occidental land in southern Wyoming
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.