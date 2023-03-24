Ronald R Glaser 1954-2023 Ronald R. Glaser of Laramie, Wyoming passed away on February, 26th of heart complications and lung cancer at CRMC, in Cheyenne, with his family by his side. He was born on April 16, 1954. Ron grew up and attended school in Cheyenne, graduating from East High School in 1972. He continued his education at the University of Wyoming graduating with a degree in chemical engineering, and retired from Western Research Institute in Laramie. Ron was an excellent problem solver and recently earned international and local recognition for his studies in asphalt aging tests in the U.S. and Europe. Ron was a man of many talents during his lifetime. He was well accomplished in photography, painting, pottery making, drone operation, jewelry making, rock climbing, rock collecting, and enjoying nature and the great outdoors. Ron had a spiritual connection with nature and animals. He took hundreds of pictures that he shared with family and friends, and on Facebook's "Wyoming Through the Lense". His furry companions, dog, Annie, and recently adopted cat, Tina, were his best buddies, but nothing compared to the love he had for his family and the bond he shared with his mother. Ron is survived by his mother, Dolores Glaser; brothers, Eddie and David Glaser; and sisters, Sharon Cicarelli, and Carolyn (Bill) GrandPre all of Cheyenne. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, his furry companions, Annie and Tina, and his loyal friends from across the globe. He was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Glaser; niece, Brandy Glaser; and former spouse, Debbie Glaser. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Ron may no longer be with us, but his words will stay with us forever: "In your solitude, as uncomfortable as it may seem at times, you will find what you need is within you, not to be found in others. Carry on, dear one, and remember that without valleys, there can be no mountains. Look to the sky and listen to the songs of the birds. They sing for you." -Ron Glaser Memorials may be made in Ron's name to Black Dog Rescue, or charity of your choice.
