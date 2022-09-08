...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming along and east
of the Laramie range.
WHEN...Through 1PM Friday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Idaho wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Janet Glasner 1940-2022 Janet Glasner, age 82, was born on July 24, 1940, and she died on September 5, 2022. Janet resided in Wyoming and graduated from the University of Wyoming to become an English teacher. She stopped teaching to raise three children, later becoming a substitute teacher and a library technician. She was always interested in books and literary matters. Music remained her lifelong passion, and Janet participated in church and community choirs and played flute in the community band. She was a longtime member of Alpha Delta Kappa honorary society and St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She had a great love for children, especially her own. Janet made a mark on all who knew her. Her strong morals, kindness, curiosity about the world, and love for her family will not be forgotten. Janet is survived by her husband of 59 years, Marlin Glasner; children, Kathy Bjornestad (Howard) of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, Dr. Karl Glasner (Nicole) of Tucson, Arizona, and Dr. Margaret Glasner of Bryan, Texas; as well as six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
