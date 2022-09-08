Janet Glasner

 

Janet Glasner 1940-2022 Janet Glasner, age 82, was born on July 24, 1940, and she died on September 5, 2022. Janet resided in Wyoming and graduated from the University of Wyoming to become an English teacher. She stopped teaching to raise three children, later becoming a substitute teacher and a library technician. She was always interested in books and literary matters. Music remained her lifelong passion, and Janet participated in church and community choirs and played flute in the community band. She was a longtime member of Alpha Delta Kappa honorary society and St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She had a great love for children, especially her own. Janet made a mark on all who knew her. Her strong morals, kindness, curiosity about the world, and love for her family will not be forgotten. Janet is survived by her husband of 59 years, Marlin Glasner; children, Kathy Bjornestad (Howard) of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, Dr. Karl Glasner (Nicole) of Tucson, Arizona, and Dr. Margaret Glasner of Bryan, Texas; as well as six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

