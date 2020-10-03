Oma Godina 1938-2020 Oma Kay Godina, née Budrow, was born on December 30, 1938 in Lafayette, Indiana and passed away on September 24, 2020. One of Oma's favorite songs was "My Way" by Frank Sinatra; at a time when many women were afraid to live life on their own terms, Oma did just that. She was a graduate of the Mount Carmel School of Nursing in Columbus, Ohio. She began her nursing career in the pediatric critical care unit at the Ohio State University Hospital. She then headed west to pursue her dream job at Children's Hospital in San Francisco, California. In 1966, Oma volunteered to serve in the US Army Nurse Corps and served as an operating room nurse at the 91st Evacuation Hospital, Tuy Hoa, Vietnam. She treated countless battle casualties and survived a typhoon, as well as the TET Offensive. She was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service in Combat. While in Vietnam, Oma met Captain Bill Godina, who was also stationed in Tuy Hoa. Although she had vowed not to get married until she was at least 30 years old, he convinced her to marry him 3 months before her 30th birthday, on August 23, 1968. Bill and Oma were blessed with two children -- Sandy and John. Oma loved being a mom and devoted her time to her family. However, she wanted to make a difference in the lives of all children and decided to become a teacher. She earned a BS in Elementary Education from Kansas State University, graduating summa cum laude in only three years. She went on to earn an MA in Special Education from the University of Oklahoma and became a special education teacher. When Bill retired from the Army, the family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming. Oma worked for the Wyoming Guardianship Program and was then the coordinator of the Vaccine for Children Program at the Wyoming Department of Health. Even after she retired, she wanted to help others and served for 15 years as a guardian for two people with intellectual disabilities. Oma was a devoted mother to many; Sandy and John were blessed to have her love, guidance, and encouragement, but so were others, most especially her beloved Chad Lindsay. Her home became a home away from home for young athletes coached by Bill or John, some even living with her and Bill at various times. Oma loved to laugh and actually enjoyed it when her children teased her about not being able to reach something on a high shelf or when her son-in-law pretended he couldn't understand what she was saying on the phone. She was a reader, preferring a good mystery or biography, but she also liked watching an entertaining movie with some popcorn. Her favorite holiday was Christmas; she searched all year for the perfect stocking stuffers - usually things you never knew you needed but surprisingly came in handy. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and was happiest when they were all together. Oma is survived by her husband Bill, and her children and their spouses -- Sandy Godina and Greg Guarton, of East Northport, NY and John and Kristina Godina of Scottsdale, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Women's Alzheimer's Movement (https://donate.thewomensalzheimersmovement.org/fundraiser/2163837).
