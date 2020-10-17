Mickie L. Golding 1958-2020 Mickie L. Golding. 62 of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Davis Hospice Center. Mickie was born September 25, 1958 in Casper, Wyoming, a daughter of the late Duane A. and Shirley A. (Hunter) Cornella. Mickie's many interests included embroidery and making crafts. She was an avid cat lover, especially her most recent pet, Kasey. She will be remembered as a loving grandmother to her granddaughter, RaeLee. Mickie is survived by daughter, Sarah Golding (Chase Andersen) of Cheyenne; sister, Cheryl Johnson of Casper; and granddaughter, RaeLee. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rick Golding; and siblings, Craig Rodgers, Tina Jessen and Jerry Cornella. A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. An interment service will follow at Beth El Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
