Baldamar Gonzales 1941-2023 Baldamar Cristino Gonzales (Chris, BC) passed away at the age of 81, on February 4th at Davis Hospice in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Baldamar and his family moved from Rawlins to Cheyenne in 1993. Baldamar was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico on October 3rd, 1941. Soon after HS he graduated from Casper College and then went onto UW. He then began his military service with the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1967. Shortly after, he started working for the Union Pacific Railroad as a telegrapher and then as a conductor. He retired in 2005 after 38 years. He was a proud member of St. Joseph's catholic church in Cheyenne. He was a very active billiards player in the area, playing in leagues and tournaments. Baldamar loved music, dancing, reading, working outdoors, playing poker and would help people out, always with a humorous demeanor that will never be forgotten. He is survived by Ruth, his loving wife of 54 years; son Stephen Gonzales, daughter Karla Gonzales and son Gary Gonzales; 4 grandchildren, Brandon and Niko Gonzales, Damon Rohwer, Brevyn Martinez and 2 great-grandchildren Layla and Cameron Rohwer. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
