Catherine Lois Gonzales 1940-2021 Catherine (Cathy) Lois Gonzales, 80 of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away January 8, 2021 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. Cathy graduated from Colorado State University with a bachelor's degree in Education. She retired after 29 years of teaching at East High School in Cheyenne where she touched the lives of many of her students. In her retirement, she kept busy. She held the position of Wyoming AARP President and volunteered at several non-profit organizations. She was an avid fitness lover and past marathon runner. Her love of travel and free spirit took her on many adventures at home and abroad. Cathy's passion for art lead to her dedicated involvement in the annual Cheyenne Frontier Days Art Show. No services at this time. Her wishes were to have charitable donations be made on her behalf to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. To share memories and condolences please visit Allnuttgreeley.com.
