Josephine Gonzalez
Buy Now

 

1925-2021 Josephine Gonzalez, 96, of Lakewood, Colorado died July 23. She was born January 4, 1925 in Cheyenne. Visitation Thursday 4:00 -8:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Vigil for the Deceased 7:00 p.m. Friday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Funeral Liturgy10:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Cathedral.

To plant a tree in memory of Josephine Gonzalez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus