...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BANNER...
SOUTHEASTERN GOSHEN AND NORTHEASTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT
915 PM MDT...
The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of
the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Remember, a Tornado Warning still remains in effect for Banner
County until 930PM.
Weather Alert
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT
FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTY...
At 903 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of
North Cheyenne, or 11 miles northwest of Cheyenne, moving north at 35
mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Warren AFB, Frontier Park
and Ranchettes.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 2 and 24.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 352 and 361.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Goshen,
north central Laramie and southeastern Platte Counties through 945 PM
MDT...
At 909 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles southeast of Chugwater, or 32 miles north of Cheyenne, moving
northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern
Goshen, north central Laramie and southeastern Platte Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Brian Lee Goodrich 1971-2023 Brian Lee Goodrich, 52, passed away on May 3rd, 2023, in the mountains doing what he loved, mountain biking with his best friend, Jamie Anderson. Brian was born April 2, 1971, in Gillette, Wyoming, to Wanda Murray. He was raised in Vernal, Utah and graduated from Uintah High School in 1989. Brian went on to study at the University of Wyoming, graduating with a bachelor's degree in architectural engineering and a master's degree in civil engineering. He also achieved his professional engineering (PE) license. Brian was co-owner and President of BridgeTech, Inc., a software engineering company specializing in bridge software and design. Brian married the love of his life, Jennifer, on November 28, 2009, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Brian's world revolved around his wife, children, family and friends. He was an avid motorcyclist, snowboarder, snowmobiler, mountain biker, and loved hiking, hunting and rafting. He also loved nerdy sci-fi movies and Dr. Pepper. Brian will be remembered as a handsome, kind and generous soul. He was a humble being with a heart that radiated love to everyone in the room. Those that knew him, loved him dearly. Brian is survived by his wife, Jennifer Goodrich; children Katheryn Goodrich, Jenna Goodrich, Christos Zympas and Benny Gonzales; parents,Wanda and Rod Murray, Wade Goodrich; sister Jodi (Stacy) Scott and family; sister Shirlyne (Guadalupe) Trevizo; brother AJ (Erin) Murray; mother-in-law Joyce Wagner, and his many nieces and nephews. Brian was preceded in death by grandparents Rulon and Thelma Goodrich, Alex Kunsman, Leah Kunsman Man, Carl Man; uncles Glen Borges, Ray Kunsman and Joe Kunsman; and Aunt, Fern Kunsman. Services for Brian will be Tuesday, May 9th at 2:00 PM at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center, 1230 West 8th Avenue, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. In honor of Brian's love of the outdoors, please consider a donation to the Wyoming Homeland Security-Search and Rescue Donation Program at https://his.wyo.org. To send the family condolences, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Brian Goodrich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.