Brian Lee Goodrich

 

Brian Lee Goodrich 1971-2023 Brian Lee Goodrich, 52, passed away on May 3rd, 2023, in the mountains doing what he loved, mountain biking with his best friend, Jamie Anderson. Brian was born April 2, 1971, in Gillette, Wyoming, to Wanda Murray. He was raised in Vernal, Utah and graduated from Uintah High School in 1989. Brian went on to study at the University of Wyoming, graduating with a bachelor's degree in architectural engineering and a master's degree in civil engineering. He also achieved his professional engineering (PE) license. Brian was co-owner and President of BridgeTech, Inc., a software engineering company specializing in bridge software and design. Brian married the love of his life, Jennifer, on November 28, 2009, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Brian's world revolved around his wife, children, family and friends. He was an avid motorcyclist, snowboarder, snowmobiler, mountain biker, and loved hiking, hunting and rafting. He also loved nerdy sci-fi movies and Dr. Pepper. Brian will be remembered as a handsome, kind and generous soul. He was a humble being with a heart that radiated love to everyone in the room. Those that knew him, loved him dearly. Brian is survived by his wife, Jennifer Goodrich; children Katheryn Goodrich, Jenna Goodrich, Christos Zympas and Benny Gonzales; parents,Wanda and Rod Murray, Wade Goodrich; sister Jodi (Stacy) Scott and family; sister Shirlyne (Guadalupe) Trevizo; brother AJ (Erin) Murray; mother-in-law Joyce Wagner, and his many nieces and nephews. Brian was preceded in death by grandparents Rulon and Thelma Goodrich, Alex Kunsman, Leah Kunsman Man, Carl Man; uncles Glen Borges, Ray Kunsman and Joe Kunsman; and Aunt, Fern Kunsman. Services for Brian will be Tuesday, May 9th at 2:00 PM at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center, 1230 West 8th Avenue, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. In honor of Brian's love of the outdoors, please consider a donation to the Wyoming Homeland Security-Search and Rescue Donation Program at https://his.wyo.org. To send the family condolences, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

