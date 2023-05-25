Marilyn A. Goodrich-Tangeman

 

1954-2023 Marilyn A. Goodrich-Tangeman, 69, of Cheyenne died May 19. She was born on March 31, 1954 in Powell, Wyoming. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

