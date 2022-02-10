...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Nyla Goody as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Nyla Marie Goody 1949-2022 Nyla Marie Goody (Schutte), 72 years young, loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her, unexpectedly and suddenly departed from this world on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Born October 29, 1949, in Corning, CA, to Leroy W. Schutte and wife Nola G. Hunnel. She was part of the "Foxy Trotters" riding group in Cheyenne, worked at local nursing homes, the hospital, then Mountain Bell, and AT&T [Texas]. She was also an entrepreneur whereas she alone purchased a 7-11 franchise in Cheyenne. She enjoyed life, God and His Word, had various hobbies; sewing, quilting, ceramics, gardening, travel and cooking college [Le Cordon Bleu Academy in Dallas]. She and Mike became responsible Dachshunds [Weiner Dog] Breeders. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Michael D. Goody, Garland, TX, plus two sons J. Damon Jasperson, (Rebecca & Sawyer), Heber City, Utah; Jerrad D. Jasperson (Joann & Joshua), Rowlett, TX. Nyla was part of a big wide family tree with so many branches and chapters [official and unofficial]- and is survived and preceded by too many relatives to list and properly recognize. Preceded by parents; son, Robert Theodore Lake, Pine Bluffs, WY (2020) and adoptive parents Theodore & Josephine Lopez. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, February 13, 2022. Visit QuinlanFuneralHome.com for streaming Zoom link.
To plant a tree in memory of Nyla Goody as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.