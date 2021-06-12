Marlene May Gorham 1940-2021 Marlene May Gorham, 81, of Cheyenne, WY passed away at Cheyenne Regional Hospital. She was born to Hector and Gladys Dandurand. Married Michael J Gorham in 1958 in Deadwood, SD. She is survived by daughters, Dorothy Markwell and Tammy (Tim) Bauer; son-in-law, Guy Carroll; son, Mike; and many nieces and nephews. Together they had 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Donald and friend, Del Land. She was preceded in death by husband Michael (Mick); daughter Kathleen (Kathy) and son-in-law Richard Markwell; a niece and nephew; her parents; one sister and four brothers. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest with her husband in Resthaven Memory Gardens, Fort Collins, CO. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local animal shelter.