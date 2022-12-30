...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming,
including the cities of Cheyenne, Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland,
Torrington, and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Elizabeth I Gorny 1924-2022 Elizabeth "Liz" Gorny, 98, passed away on December 21 in Cheyenne. Liz was born on June 10, 1924, in Omaha, NE, the eldest daughter of Fred and Nadine Schroeder. Liz graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Creighton University. It was there that she met her husband, Arthur S. Gorny. They married in 1948. Liz loved being a nurse. She was a nurse in various hospital wards and private duty, and taught nursing at Clarkson Hospital in Omaha. Her marriage took her to St. Louis, MO and Scottsbluff, NE where she paused her professional career to embark on her other great love, starting a family and being a mother. She had three children, Daniel, David, and Beverly, all of Cheyenne. Liz and her family moved to Cheyenne in 1959 where her husband established a private orthodontic practice and Liz raised the family. In the mid-1970s, she started a second career as the school nurse at East High School in Cheyenne. In 1980, she achieved her Master of Arts degree in health education at the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley. She retired from the school district in 1984. Liz loved reading and would often say that books transported her to other places. She was a skilled stained-glass artist and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing bridge, spending time with her family and the company of her small dogs. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Art, and one sister, Marian Hoffman. She is survived by her children, her sister Joan Brejnik of Omaha, and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m.; the funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m.; followed immediately by a reception in the Schrader reception center. Interment will follow at Olivet Cemetery at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter in Liz's memory.