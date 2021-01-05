Loren David Gotfrey

 

1960-2021 Loren David Gotfrey, 60, of Pine Bluffs died January 1. He was born July 24, 1960. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Crossroads Community Church in Pine Bluffs. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

