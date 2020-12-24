Mary Ann Grant 1941-2020 Mary Ann Grant passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on December 20th after a short illness. She was born in Cheyenne, WY to Linus James and Mary Ethel Beaudoin on June 6, 1941. She lived many years in Cheyenne and graduated from St.Mary's high school with the class of 1959. Mary Ann dedicated her post high school years assisting her widowed mother in the care of three siblings. She later moved to Denver, CO where she had a successful career with A.B. Dick Company in the then emerging technology of word processing and computer training, she also did night teaching at ITT. Through the years she enjoyed many years of hiking, biking, rollerblading and skiing and "sister trips". She was a long time member of St. Joseph's Parish and served years as secretary of the HOA where she and Harry resided. Mary Ann's caring presence will be sorely missed by family, friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by brother Jimmy and this past year by brother Edward Grant of Cheyenne. She is survived by her longtime companion, Harry Panos, brother Joseph of Grand Junction, brother Michael of Utah and sisters, Pat Lyon and Chris Grant of Grand Junction. Cremation has taken place; internment will be at a later date in Cheyenne, WY.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wind turbine west of Cheyenne catches fire Saturday morning
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County and statewide
- 105-year-old train returns to Evanston Roundhouse
- Leadership Cheyenne class donates $25,000 to five local businesses
- Rabbit hemorrhagic disease confirmed in Wyoming
- Conjunction occurs with the Winter Solstice
- Edible Arrangements to open multiple local shops, seeking franchisees
- Police blotter 12-19-20
- Governor Gordon suspends charging of COVID-19 unemployment insurance benefits
- Mark Onwuka Jr. transfers negative energy of 2020 into positive debut EP, "The Grand Chieftain"
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.