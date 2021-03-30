Frances Madlyn Grasty 1947-2021 Frances Madlyn Grasty, 73, of Cheyenne, passed away into the arms of Jesus on March 24, 2021 at the Davis Hospice Center. She was born on October 21, 1947 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a daughter of the late James Edward Cady, Sr., and Josephine (Crosley) Valdez. Frances established a small independent housekeeping business in Cheyenne for many years. She also worked at DePaul Hospital and Cheyenne Regional in their housekeeping departments. She received CNA training at Eventide Manor and finished her working career at the Laundry Basket Laundromat. She was a kind and caring person who had a special heart for those in need, including the furry friends she's rescued over the years. She especially loved Sparky, her companion, who has been adopted by a loving family. Frances is survived by her son, Bobby Cromley of Ohio; brother, James Edward Cady, Jr. (Mary Ellen King) of Ashford, Alabama; nephews, James Edward Cady III, and Harold Howard Cady; cousins, Billie Diethrich (Paul) of Cheyenne, Charles Crosley (Suzanne) of Green Valley, Arizona, Kim Schlabs (Jerry) of Cheyenne, Scott Crosley of Denver, Colorado, and Shane Crosley (Holly) of Peoria, Arizona. Services will be Thursday, 10:00 a.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Davis Hospice, American Cancer Society, or the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
