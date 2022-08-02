Beverly H. (Hurtibus) Green 1938-2022 Beverly H. Green, 84, of Cheyenne, passed away on July 24, 2022 in Cheyenne. She was born on July 12, 1938 in Syracuse, New York. Bev was a devoted wife and mother to six children. She would move mountains for her children. Bev was a radiology technician for most of her life working in different facilities until spending the better part of 25 years at CRMC. She specialized in mammography and had many patients who would request her as their technician. She enjoyed skiing in her younger days. She also enjoyed reading and most recently enjoyed her Thursday luncheons with the ladies. She is survived by her son, Jeff Green(Val); daughters, Jennifer Clancy (Joel), Laura Brabban (Sam), Linda Haley (Dan), and Melissa Green; brother, Charles Hurtibus (Audrey); sister, Rosemary Nuss; 7 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Green; son, Christopher Green; father, Albert Hurtibus; mother, Morna Hurtibus; and sisters, Liz Escobedoand Joan Osterhout. Services will be Friday, 5:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with a reception to immediately follow at The Gathering Place.
To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.