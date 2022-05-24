Gene L. Green 1935-2022 Gene L. Green, 87, of Cheyenne Wyoming died on May 19, 2022 in Cheyenne. One word to describe Gene was Lovable. He never missed a chance to tell those he loved that he loved them. He was a loving son, brother, friend, husband, father and grandfather. Gene was born in Torrington, Wy. After high school, Gene went into the Navy and served on the USS Des Moines and traveled the world. When he returned from the Navy he attended and graduated from the University of Wyoming. Gene had a love of sports, with his favorites being basketball and golf and getting three holes in one! His career in Personnel led him to California, Florida and then landing in Cheyenne where he was the Personnel Director for the city of Cheyenne for many years. Gene's family meant the world to him. He is survived by his wife, of 57 years, Beverly, children, Jeff (Val) Green, Jennifer (Joel) Clancy, Laura (Sam) Solis, Linda (Dan) Haley, and Melissa Green, seven grandchildren; his sister, Ruby Mckee; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Green; his parents, Charles and Ruby Green; stepmother, Annie Lou Green; and his siblings, Fay, Ruth, Opal, Charles, Paul, Bob and Earl. Services will be Friday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with military honors and a reception at The Gathering Place immediately to follow. To send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Gene Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.