...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Goshen, north
central Laramie and eastern Platte Counties through 800 PM MDT...
At 728 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Guernsey to 8 miles east of Slater to 10
miles south of Chugwater. Movement was northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Guernsey, Lingle, Fort Laramie, Chugwater, Jay Em, Fort Laramie
National Historic Site, Slater, Grayrocks Reservoir, Guernsey
Campground, Veteran and Hartville.
This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 36 and
63.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
1940-2021 Otis Dwaine Green, 81, of Cheyenne died August 10. He was born on July 1, 1940 in Olney, Illinois. Services will be Monday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
