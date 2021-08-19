Otis Dwaine Green

 

1940-2021 Otis Dwaine Green, 81, of Cheyenne died August 10. He was born on July 1, 1940 in Olney, Illinois. Services will be Monday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view the full obituary and a live webcast of the service please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

