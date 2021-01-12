Patricia J. Green

 

Patricia J. Green 1942-2021 Patricia J. Green, 78, of Cheyenne passed away January 10, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born September 25, 1942 in Colorado Springs, CO to James and Leona Neville. She married Richard Green on December 18, 1972 in North Platte, NE. She was a Certified Public Accountant, a member of the Catholic Church and PEO, Chapter C. She is survived by her husband, Richard Green of Cheyenne; children, Laura (Jim) Stephens of Cheyenne and David (Vicky) Sears of Lusk, WY; grandchildren Stacie (Jake) Morrison and Stefanie (David) Milam; great-grandchildren, Lincoln Morrison and Colton Milam; brothers, Daniel Neville of Lincoln, NE and Jim Neville of Chambersburg, PA. She was preceded by her parents and an infant sister. Visitation will be Wednesday 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Services will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with interment in Cheyenne National Cemetery. Those who wish may co0ntribute to Shriner's Hospital for Children or The Alzheimer's Foundation. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

