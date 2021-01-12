Patricia J. Green 1942-2021 Patricia J. Green, 78, of Cheyenne passed away January 10, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born September 25, 1942 in Colorado Springs, CO to James and Leona Neville. She married Richard Green on December 18, 1972 in North Platte, NE. She was a Certified Public Accountant, a member of the Catholic Church and PEO, Chapter C. She is survived by her husband, Richard Green of Cheyenne; children, Laura (Jim) Stephens of Cheyenne and David (Vicky) Sears of Lusk, WY; grandchildren Stacie (Jake) Morrison and Stefanie (David) Milam; great-grandchildren, Lincoln Morrison and Colton Milam; brothers, Daniel Neville of Lincoln, NE and Jim Neville of Chambersburg, PA. She was preceded by her parents and an infant sister. Visitation will be Wednesday 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Services will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with interment in Cheyenne National Cemetery. Those who wish may co0ntribute to Shriner's Hospital for Children or The Alzheimer's Foundation. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Nonviolent “Stop the Steal” protest held in Cheyenne as mob invades Capitol in D.C.
- New businesses expand shopping opportunities in Cheyenne
- Doors of Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department vandalized with fake blood
- Council annexes, rezones plot in north Cheyenne for new LCSD1 school
- Lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases top 40,000 in Wyoming
- Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide
- Lummis votes against certification of electors in Pennsylvania
- Guardian breaks ground on 45-unit residential living complex
- Bars, restaurants see glimmer of hope with return to late-night service
- Ammo shortage continues into new year
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.