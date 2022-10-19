...RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430...
431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
THURSDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
418, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 418. Fire weather zones 429
through 433.
* WIND...North at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to 30 mph.
Stronger west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph looking
likely Thursday.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. Afternoon humidity 10 to 15
percent expected Thursday.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Richard M. Green 1943-2022 Richard Michael Green passed away October 11, 2022. He was born on August 15, 1943 in Sioux City, Iowa. Richard was in the Air Force in the late 1960s, and graduated from the University of Wyoming as a Pharmacist. He married Patricia on December 18, 1972 in Nebraska, later moving to Cheyenne. He spent over 40 years working at the hospital and various pharmacies. They enjoyed UW games, golfing, bridge and poker. He was a longtime volunteer for CFD, and a member of Cowboy Joe, Elks, Masons, and Shriners. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; parents, Charles and Charlotte Green; and brother, Jim. Richard is survived by Laura Stephens of Cheyenne and Dave Sears of Lusk, as well as extended family. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10:30 at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82001. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to an organization of your choice in Richard's name.