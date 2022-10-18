Richard Green

 

1943-2022 Richard Green, 79, of Cheyenne, WY died October 11. Funeral Service will take place at 10:30AM on Friday, October 21, 2022, in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001 with a reception to follow downstairs. Graveside Services will be private. Relatives and friends may share condolences online at www.schradercares.com

