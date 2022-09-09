...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility will be dropping to less than one quarter of a
mile overnight.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County. This includes the city of
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Ruth C Green 1936-2022 Ruth Green, 86, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Davis Hospice Center from complications associated with recurring uterine cancer. She died peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Ruth Cenia Bowden was born April 9, t936, in Gillette, WY to Hugh and Margaret Bowden. She was homeschooled until the eighth grade. She graduated from Campbell County High School in 1954. After high school, she attended Casper College/University of Wyoming and became a registered nurse in 1957. On June 21, 1959, Ruth married Harold Lloyd Green. The two of them recently celebrated 63 years of marriage. Ruth worked many years as an OB/GYN nurse at what is now Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. She quit nursing to be a stay-at-home Mom. She operated a home day care for 30 years. She took care of her last baby at the age of 75. She had many skills and interests, she like to make quilts, embroidering items, and loved using her dried flowers from her gardens to make beautiful arrangements. She was known for her excellent home cooking, making bread, banana chocolate chip muffins and tea rings at Christmas. Her grandchildren enjoyed when she baked her goodies because everything was made with "love". Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Margaret, and a sister Jessie. She is survived by her husband Harold Lloyd Green, her daughters Lori Green, LuAnn (David) Allhusen and son Kevin (Cheryl) Green; her granddaughter Ashley (Mike) Patterson, her grandsons Joshua (Sarah) Allhusen, John (Erikka) Allhusen, Ben (Suzannah) Averill, Christopher Averill, Nathan (Naidy) Green, Nicholas Green; and six great grandchildren. She is survived by her brother Jim (Alberta) Bowden and sister Jeannie (Adam) Hudson; sisters-in-law Dorothy (Rolland) Book, Inis Cochran, Mary Anne Green, Marilyn Hogg, and many nephews and nieces. Although her survivors were many, she loved each one completely and individually, cherishing time spent with all. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be directed to the Fay W. Whitney School of Nursing at the University of Wyoming and/or The Davis Hospice Center. Gifts can be sent to the following address: In Memory of Ruth Green c/o: The University of Wyoming Foundation 222 South 22nd Street Laramie, Wyoming 82070 Davis Hospice Center 6000 Sycamore Road Cheyenne Wyoming 82009 A Celebration of Life is scheduled for September 17, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.